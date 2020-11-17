TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


How Temi Otedola Has Stored Mr Eazi’s Name On Her Phone Gets People Talking (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By San
Eazi Temi

Budding Nigerian actress and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola has raised eyebrows on social media over the name she stored her boyfriend, Mr. Eazi with.

In a video making rounds on social media, the fashion entrepreneur had a face time session with Mr. Eazi and before they had the convo, the name which appeared on her phone during the dial was ‘Tosin’ with the love emoji

Nigerians in their usual nature of making jokes of every situation noted the simplicity in which she used to store her lover’s name as opposed to using pet names. The comment section filled with people who slammed ‘broke people’ who demand to be saved with pet words instead of their names.

However, for those who may not know, Tosin is a short spelling of Mr Eazi’s full name Oluwatosin Ajibade.

See the video below:

