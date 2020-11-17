Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

Nigerian comedienne Emanuella, 10 years, has shown off interior of the house she built for her mother.

Recall that the YouTube star was in the news days back after she updated on her social media handle that she just completed the construction of the house for her parents

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Emmanuella said it all started with her plan to buy her father a car and then her Uncle Mark reminded her that she also promised her mother a house.

Mark advised her to save the money towards building the house first. This led to Emmanuella contacting her manager to split her earnings into four parts.

The 10-year-old explained that one part was meant for the orphanage, the other part was for building the house, the third part for her family and the final part was to go to her savings.

Emmanuella said the building project started in December 2019 and it took about a year to complete it.

See video below;