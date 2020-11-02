‘I wanted to kill myself twice’ – Tiwa Savage speaks on how she battled depression

One of the most successful Nigerian musician and queen of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage has talked about how she battles depression and how she managed to escape from committing suicide twice.

According to the mother of one, during a Black Box interview with TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Live Radio, she had attempted to take her life due to the bullying she encountered in high school as a black kid in a relatively white-dominated school. Tiwa added that she received a lot of bullying due to her strong Nigerian accent as a black kid in London.

“I was teased so bad. They used to call me ‘African girl’, ‘Foo foo’, ‘Your food smells’ and so on. It was terrible. It was so bad that I literally tried to kill myself two times. I was really depressed.” She said.

The InfoNG recalls that the sexy singer relocated to London at the age of 11 for her secondary education. Five years later, she began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.

Watch the full Interview below;