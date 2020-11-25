TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I was mocked by my school mates because of my tribal marks’ – Actress, Linda Osifo reveals

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo has shared one of the challenges she had while growing up due to the tribal marks on her face.

According to the 29 year old, she was mocked by her school mates because of the tribal marks on her face. The TV host added that she considered undergoing surgery because she got tired of getting asked if she fought with a Lion.

Taking to Instagram to share this, Linda wrote;

“It’s the Tribal Marks for me! Back in elementary school in Canada, I remember being made fun of about my tribal marks and being asked if I got scratched by lions in Africa. The teasing got so bad that I tried surgically to remove my tribal marks…..(Ouch).

I felt it made me so ugly and weird from everyone else around me because I didn’t understand why I had it in the first place! Now that I’m all grown and wise, I’ve come to realize how beautiful & unique it sure makes me look. True beauty does not come from physical attributes…true beauty comes from what is within. Here’s to the tribal mark gang”

Via Instagram
