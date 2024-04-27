Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has left fans puzzled following a recent emotional outburst on a live video.

In a viral video, the movie star made a strong statement regarding the Nigerian film industry: “Nollywood is not a good place,” she declared, visibly upset.

However, the specifics behind her frustration remain unclear.

The movie producer hinted at negative experiences but stopped short of revealing details.

“I am going emotional by the whole situation, because if I start saying things I didn’t want to say online, a lot of people… that will not be good for me to say.” She said.

Adding to the confusion, she mentioned speculation surrounding the situation: “I haven’t even said anything, some of you said I have said it all. I haven’t even started.”

Despite her evident frustration, the brand influencer ultimately chose not to elaborate.

While repeating that Nollywood is not a good place, Destiny Etiko questioned if similar negativity exists in other industries.

“I don’t know if it happens like that in every other firm. But here in Nollywood, you see this platform?.. I rest my case.” She asked.

She concluded the video with a simple, “God bless you all and see you some other time.”

