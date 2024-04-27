Nigerian influencer and filmmaker, Enioluwa Adeoluwa has indirectly confirmed hisb relationship with Priscilla Ojo.

Recall that the duo has been best friends for a longtime and this sparked speculations that the duo are dating.

Just recently, Enioluwa Adeoluwa took to Twitter to express his affection for Priscilla Ojo.

He declared that the influencer is his “girl”

“I love Priscilla Ojo so much. That’s my girl. ” He wrote.

A curious fan sought clarification, asking if he loves Priscilla as his best friend or lover.

“As a bestie or lover?” She asked.

Enioluwa’s response, “Both. ” has left fans wondering if he meant a platonic or romantic love.

