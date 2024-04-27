Nigerian comedian and actress, Helen Paul, has showered praises on Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe following his recent achievement.

The reality star recently graduated with distinction from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, USA.

He shared the news on his Instagram story, with a video clip capturing the moment he received his certificate.

Taking to the comment section of a blog post, Helen Paul praised Miracle Igbokwe as she congratulates him on his latest achievement.

“A big congratulations to Miracle. Focused, no noise, and forward.” She wrote.

.Many social media users agreed with her, commending Miracle’s unwavering commitment to his goals.

One Gist Factory wrote, “Miracle and Laycon the best thing that ever came out from BBN

One Joy Hora wrote, “Miracle May trend online once a year but only for a very good reason. The only calm and collected BBN winner. Love it for him

One Smart Kids Appeal wrote, “He won the once used it to equip himself for life and left the toxic celebrity status

One Dee Organic Babymeal wrote, “When I say focus you say miracle. Miracle is focus personified congratulations man

One Official Hally Berry wrote, “Very focused guy. Congratulations

One Groom and Groomsmen wrote, “Congratulations. Very focus man BBN

One Turex Beauty wrote, “To a very determined and focused soul who accomplished what he desired. Congratulations Miracle”.

