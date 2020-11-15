I’ve been a victim of police brutality –Wizkid

Nigerian international artiste, Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, was very passionate about the #EndSARS protests against all forms of police brutality and intimidation.

Apparently, he knows where the shoe pinches as he has also being at the receiving end of police harassment. The singer stated his much on Capital Xtra’s The Norte Show.

He said, “Police brutality is a serious situation back home in Nigeria. It has been 60 years of political injustice, nepotism, madness and corruption at the highest level. It is sad that my son is about to be 10 years old and Nigeria is still going through all these madness. If I didn’t speak up or use my voice, then I would be a coward. I will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives. I had been a victim of police brutality before I became popular and I know it still goes on. That needs to end. We deserve good governance in Nigeria.”

Read the full report here