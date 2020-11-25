Iyabo Ojo announces date and venue for her mother’s burial

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has announced the date and venue for her mother’s burial, barely a week after her death.

Recall that on the 21st of November,  the 42 year old actresstook to Instagram to share the information about her mother’s demise.

She wrote;

“My mother, my jewel, my guardian, my pearl, this is how you said goodbye? We were joking about this days ago. I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no; your joy was that I am happy. That your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave.

With total submission to the will of God, I announce the death of my mother, Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga, who passed away in her sleep in the early hours of today, Saturday 21st November at the age of 67-years. Mama, you might be gone but we, your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on. Like you promised, your spirit remains with us. Iyabo Ojo, your love.

According to Iyabo Ojo, her 69 year old mum will be laid to rest at Ikoyi default on the 27th of November 2020 after her wake and keep on the 26th of November 2020.

 

Via Instagram
