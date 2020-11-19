See why Ooni may not see his new baby until February 2021

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi celebrates 5years on the throne (Photos)

Recall that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Olori Naomi, his wife recently welcomed their new baby prince with the news going viral.

See also: Jubilation as Ooni of Ife officially announces the birth of his prince

According to the reports, the crown prince was born in Akure, Ondo State where his mother, the queen has been staying for some months now after leaving the palace in the company of her mother and sisters.

The sisters and other family members of the Ooni have reportedly gone to see the newly born prince.

The Oba may not however see his baby until after three months according to tradition.

Reports have it that Obas in Yoruba land are forbidden from seeing new born babies due to certain myths about their hair. They are however allowed to see the mothers of their babies or other new mothers.

