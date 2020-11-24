‘Still a Barrister’ – BBNaija cee-c says as she celebrates 6 years of getting called to the bar

Big Brother Naija star, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-c is celebrating her 6 year of getting called to the Nigerian bar as a barrister.

Taking to Instagram to share a throw back photo of when she officially got called to the bar, the 28 year old wrote;

“How it started vs How it’s going.. Still a “Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria”. Six years post call!”

See how some of her fans reacted below;

umuoma_spartans wrote “Everything About this babe is so on point .odogwù nwa ,Ngalakwesilì … Abeg should i start looking for trouble … my shoulder pad so high Again”

winifredmzz wrote “A woman so divine best thing to ever happen to big brother Naija!!”

therayztv wrote “Congratulations to you Dear on your Six years post call anniversary. You still remain one of the best entertainment Lawyers so far”