Temi Otedola, Ruth Kadiri, Alex Okubo and others nominated for 2020 BON Awards (Full List)

The 2020 edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards is here and has been scheduled for December 5.
Nollywood newcomer, Temi Otedola was nominated for her role in Citation.
She made the female category of ‘Revelation of the Year’ while JKA made the male category.
READ ALSO
Also on the nominees’ list are Ramsey Nouah, Alex Ekubo, Ruth Kadiri, Toyin Abraham, Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, and Abisola Adebayo.
This year’s edition of the annual event is scheduled to hold in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and will hosted by Mr Macaroni, a comedian, and Tana Adelana, an actress.
Below is full list of the nominees.
1. Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)
- Efa Iwara – The Sessions
- Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby
- JKA Swanky – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
- Eyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy
- Daniel K. Daniel – The Fugitive
- Femi Jacobs – Colours of Deceit
2. Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)
- Bisola Aiyeola – This Lady Called Life
- Omowunmi Dada – The Sessions
- Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy
- Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby
- Toni Tones – Killing Jade
- Adesua Etomi – Sugar Rush
3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)
- Alex Ekubo – Bling Lagosians
- Williams Uchemba/Tobi Bakre – Sugar Rush
- Byran Emmanuel – Colours of Deceit
- Tope Tedela – Country Hard
- Blossom Chukwujekwu/Abayomi Alvin – Unroyal
4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)
- Banke Joye – Traffic
- Ruth Kadiri – Too Old For This
- Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians
- Bimbo Ademoye/Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush
- Tina Mba – This Lady Called LifeCiti
5. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
- Jide Awobona – You Are Me
- Lateef Adedimeji – Etan
- Akin Kolapo – Asarailu
- Joseph Momodu – Torera
- Ibrahim Yekini – Lucifer
- Funso Adeolu- Digiola
6. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
- Adebimpe Oyebade – Agbelebu Jade
- Bukunmi Oluwashina – You Are Me
- Nkechi Blessing – Torera
- King Flakie – Digiola
- Abisola Adebayo – Never Too Late
7. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
- Yomi Olorunlolaye/Olaide Almoruf – Brothers
- Bimbo Sunday – Asarailu
- Odunlade Adekola – Never Too Late
- Dele Odule – Agbelebu Jade
- Femi Adebayo/Kelvin Ikedua – Lucifer
8. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
- Khadija Ayoade – You Are Me
- Abisola Adebayo – Agbelebu Jade
- Regina Chukwu – Digiola
- Ashabi Ademefun – Brothers
- Ireti Osayemi – Never Too Late
9. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)
- Francis Duru – Mboputa
- Stan Eze – Ishi Anyaocha
- JKA Swanky – Nne
10. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Igbo)
- Chidiebere Aneke – Ishi Anyaocha
- Frances Nsonwu Ikoroha – Nne
- Happy Julian Uchendu – Mboputa
11. Best Child Actor
- Daniel Adeshina – Basil
- Divine Godwin Otun – Innocent
- Molawa Onajobi – This Lady Called Life
- King David Akpakwu – My Grandfather’s Wife
- Chima David Ntongha – The Pain Your Storm
12. Best Child Actress
- Amarachi Onwe – Secrets
- Chimamanda Unigwe- Perfect Marriage
13. Movie with the Best Social Message
- Not So Long a Letter
- WEDE
- Black Monday
- Dan Kasa
- Country Hard
- The Session
14. Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy
- Dear Affy
- Elevator Baby
- Bling Lagosians
- Sugar Rush
15. Best Short Film
- Dial 112
- Pole Girl
- The Honourable
- Dan kasa
- The Bean Hawker
16. Best Documentary
- Journey to Gambia
- Tame The Serial Killer
- Learners
17. Movie with the Best Special Effect
- Lucifer
- Unroyal
- Sugar Rush
- Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
18. Movie with the Best Screenplay
- This Lady Called Life
- Bling Lagosians
- Elevator Baby
- The Sessions
- Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
- Dear Affy
19. Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie
- This Lady Called Life
- Traffic
- The Sessions
- My Grandfather’s Wife
- WEDE
20. Best use of Costume in a Movie
- Unroyal
- Broken Water
- WEDE
- Living in Bondage(Breaking in Bondage)
- Isodehi
21. Best Use of Make-up in a Movie
- Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
- The Sessions
- WEDE
- Broken Water
- Isodehi
22. Movie with the Best Sound
- Unroyal
- Living in Bondage
- Kambili
23. Movie with the Best Sound Track
- Traffic
- Colours of Deceit
- Living in Bondage
- Lucifer
- The Sessions
- Country Hard
24. Movie with the Best Editing
- Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
- This Lady Called Life
- Sugar Rush
- Elevator Baby
- The Sessions
25. Movie with the Best Production Design
- This Lady Called Life
- Unroyal
- Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
- WEDE
- Isodehi
- Broken Water
26. Movie with the Best Cinematography
- Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
- Unroyal
- Sugar Rush
- Bling Lagosians
- Dear Affy
27. Best Kiss in a movie
- Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians
- JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
- Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi- Pole Girl
- Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara – The Sessions
- IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert-Unroyal
28. Most Promising Actor of the Year
- Tobi Bakare – Sugar Rush
- Denola Grey – Bling Lagosians
- Obinna Montero – Too Old for This
29. Most Promising Actress of the Year
- Banke Joye – Traffic
- Motilola Adekunle – To Have and To Hold
- Aisha Mohammed – Colours of Deceit
- Chinelo Enemchukwu – Perfect Marriage
- Mary John – Perfect Marriage
30. Revelation of the Year (Male)
- Tunde Aderinoye
- Fuad Ferdinand
- Swanky JKA
- Mike Afolarin
- Moshood Fattah
- Heavens Obule
31. Revelation of the Year (Female)
- Muniachi Abi
- Bolaji Ogunmola
- Dami Awokoya
- Mimi Daniels
- Temi Otedola
32. Director of the Year
- Kayode Kasum – This Lady Called Life
- Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)
- Lancelot Imasuen – WEDE
- Akay Mason – Elevator Baby
- Judith Audu- The Sessions
- Kayode Kasum – Sugar Rush
33. Movie of the Year
- Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)
- This Lady Called Life
- The Sessions
- WEDE
- Sugar Rush
- Elevator Baby
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES