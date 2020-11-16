Temi Otedola, Ruth Kadiri, Alex Okubo and others nominated for 2020 BON Awards (Full List)

The 2020 edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards is here and has been scheduled for December 5.

Nollywood newcomer, Temi Otedola was nominated for her role in Citation.

She made the female category of ‘Revelation of the Year’ while JKA made the male category.

Also on the nominees’ list are Ramsey Nouah, Alex Ekubo, Ruth Kadiri, Toyin Abraham, Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, and Abisola Adebayo.

This year’s edition of the annual event is scheduled to hold in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and will hosted by Mr Macaroni, a comedian, and Tana Adelana, an actress.

Below is full list of the nominees.

1. Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

Efa Iwara – The Sessions

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

JKA Swanky – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Eyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy

Daniel K. Daniel – The Fugitive

Femi Jacobs – Colours of Deceit

2. Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)

Bisola Aiyeola – This Lady Called Life

Omowunmi Dada – The Sessions

Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

Toni Tones – Killing Jade

Adesua Etomi – Sugar Rush

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

Alex Ekubo – Bling Lagosians

Williams Uchemba/Tobi Bakre – Sugar Rush

Byran Emmanuel – Colours of Deceit

Tope Tedela – Country Hard

Blossom Chukwujekwu/Abayomi Alvin – Unroyal

4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)

Banke Joye – Traffic

Ruth Kadiri – Too Old For This

Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye/Bisola Aiyeola – Sugar Rush

Tina Mba – This Lady Called LifeCiti

5. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Jide Awobona – You Are Me

Lateef Adedimeji – Etan

Akin Kolapo – Asarailu

Joseph Momodu – Torera

Ibrahim Yekini – Lucifer

Funso Adeolu- Digiola

6. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Adebimpe Oyebade – Agbelebu Jade

Bukunmi Oluwashina – You Are Me

Nkechi Blessing – Torera

King Flakie – Digiola

Abisola Adebayo – Never Too Late

7. Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Yomi Olorunlolaye/Olaide Almoruf – Brothers

Bimbo Sunday – Asarailu

Odunlade Adekola – Never Too Late

Dele Odule – Agbelebu Jade

Femi Adebayo/Kelvin Ikedua – Lucifer

8. Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Khadija Ayoade – You Are Me

Abisola Adebayo – Agbelebu Jade

Regina Chukwu – Digiola

Ashabi Ademefun – Brothers

Ireti Osayemi – Never Too Late

9. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

Francis Duru – Mboputa

Stan Eze – Ishi Anyaocha

JKA Swanky – Nne

10. Best Actress in a Leading Role (Igbo)

Chidiebere Aneke – Ishi Anyaocha

Frances Nsonwu Ikoroha – Nne

Happy Julian Uchendu – Mboputa

11. Best Child Actor

Daniel Adeshina – Basil

Divine Godwin Otun – Innocent

Molawa Onajobi – This Lady Called Life

King David Akpakwu – My Grandfather’s Wife

Chima David Ntongha – The Pain Your Storm

12. Best Child Actress

Amarachi Onwe – Secrets

Chimamanda Unigwe- Perfect Marriage

13. Movie with the Best Social Message

Not So Long a Letter

WEDE

Black Monday

Dan Kasa

Country Hard

The Session

14. Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy

Dear Affy

Elevator Baby

Bling Lagosians

Sugar Rush

15. Best Short Film

Dial 112

Pole Girl

The Honourable

Dan kasa

The Bean Hawker

16. Best Documentary

Journey to Gambia

Tame The Serial Killer

Learners

17. Movie with the Best Special Effect

Lucifer

Unroyal

Sugar Rush

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

18. Movie with the Best Screenplay

This Lady Called Life

Bling Lagosians

Elevator Baby

The Sessions

Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Dear Affy

19. Best Use of Nigerian Food in a Movie

This Lady Called Life

Traffic

The Sessions

My Grandfather’s Wife

WEDE

20. Best use of Costume in a Movie

Unroyal

Broken Water

WEDE

Living in Bondage(Breaking in Bondage)

Isodehi

21. Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

The Sessions

WEDE

Broken Water

Isodehi

22. Movie with the Best Sound

Unroyal

Living in Bondage

Kambili

23. Movie with the Best Sound Track

Traffic

Colours of Deceit

Living in Bondage

Lucifer

The Sessions

Country Hard

24. Movie with the Best Editing

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

This Lady Called Life

Sugar Rush

Elevator Baby

The Sessions

25. Movie with the Best Production Design

This Lady Called Life

Unroyal

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

WEDE

Isodehi

Broken Water

26. Movie with the Best Cinematography

Living in Bondage(Breaking Free)

Unroyal

Sugar Rush

Bling Lagosians

Dear Affy

27. Best Kiss in a movie

Alex Ekubo/Sharon Ooja – Bling Lagosians

JKA Swanky/Munachi Abii – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Laura Fidel/Kunle Remi- Pole Girl

Omowunmi Dada/Efa Iwara – The Sessions

IK Ogbonna/Matilda Lambert-Unroyal

28. Most Promising Actor of the Year

Tobi Bakare – Sugar Rush

Denola Grey – Bling Lagosians

Obinna Montero – Too Old for This

29. Most Promising Actress of the Year

Banke Joye – Traffic

Motilola Adekunle – To Have and To Hold

Aisha Mohammed – Colours of Deceit

Chinelo Enemchukwu – Perfect Marriage

Mary John – Perfect Marriage

30. Revelation of the Year (Male)

Tunde Aderinoye

Fuad Ferdinand

Swanky JKA

Mike Afolarin

Moshood Fattah

Heavens Obule

31. Revelation of the Year (Female)

Muniachi Abi

Bolaji Ogunmola

Dami Awokoya

Mimi Daniels

Temi Otedola

32. Director of the Year

Kayode Kasum – This Lady Called Life

Ramsey Nouah – Living in Bondage (Breaking Free)

Lancelot Imasuen – WEDE

Akay Mason – Elevator Baby

Judith Audu- The Sessions

Kayode Kasum – Sugar Rush

33. Movie of the Year