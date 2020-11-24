Venita Akpofure issues warning to those fond of age shaming others

BBNaija star and actress, Venita Akpofure has issued a stern warning to those who are fond of abusing others based on their age as she noted that no one deserves to be age-shamed.

This comes after a lady who seems not too pleased with the drama surrounding her age took to Twitter, to vent out her frustrations and Venita who saw the tweet noted that anyone that tend to insult people just because they are thirty or above thirty is only asking for God to snuff them before the age of thirty.

See also: Oba of Benin welcomes baby girl with Queen Owamagbe

She added that age is God given and no one should be attacked based on their age in life.

See her conversation with the fan below: