‘You gave me a shot when no one knew me’ – Patoranking celebrates Reminisce

Popular reggae singer, Patoranking in a post on Wednesday applauded indigenous rapper Reminisce Alaga for giving him a shot in 2012 when he was still an unknown face in the music industry.

The 30-year-old went on to post a picture of Reminisce’s 2012 album Book of Rap Stories, saying he was grateful for the opportunity as he showered prayers on the rapper.

He said, “God bless You @IamReminisce Real OG before IG…You gave me a shot in 2012 to be on your album When no one knew who I was…Thank You Alaga. Grateful.”

Patoranking’s latest song Abule continues to gain ground at the moment and happens to be one of the most played songs presently.