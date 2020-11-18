Your efforts are part of the reasons people notice mine – Brymo apologises to colleagues

Nigerian singer cum songwriter, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo has tendered an apology to his colleague in the music industry over his recent actions.

Recall that Brymo had claimed that his “Yellow is the best album out of Africa in 2020, others are most hyped!!”

His tweet came moments after Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album dropped on November 13, sparking a Twitter faceoff between himself and DMW artiste, Peruzzi.

Well, days after the controversial tweets, Brymo has taken to his social media handle to tender a public apology to his colleagues in the industry on Wednesday.

“My sincere apologies to every Nigerian artiste, your efforts are part of the reasons people notice mine… I will not be here without you… I am sorry for my seeming hubris, we are together in this,” he tweeted.