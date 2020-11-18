TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby…

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola…

Dino Melaye Gifts 11-Year-Old Daughter A Lamborghini On Her…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

Dino Melaye reacts to allegations that he bought his 11 year old…

Your efforts are part of the reasons people notice mine – Brymo apologises to colleagues

EntertainmentMusic
By OluA
Twitter user accuses Brymo of rape

Nigerian singer cum songwriter, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo has tendered an apology to his colleague in the music industry over his recent actions.

Recall that Brymo had claimed that his “Yellow is the best album out of Africa in 2020, others are most hyped!!”

His tweet came moments after Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album dropped on November 13, sparking a Twitter faceoff between himself and DMW artiste, Peruzzi.

READ ALSO

Material things are becoming useless – Davido says,…

Kemi Olunloyo drags Davido over viral video of him buying…

Well, days after the controversial tweets, Brymo has taken to his social media handle to tender a public apology to his colleagues in the industry on Wednesday.

“My sincere apologies to every Nigerian artiste, your efforts are part of the reasons people notice mine… I will not be here without you… I am sorry for my seeming hubris, we are together in this,” he tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to marry a 7th wife

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby swimming

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola reacts to loved…

Dino Melaye Gifts 11-Year-Old Daughter A Lamborghini On Her Birthday (Photos)

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced on social media…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans Reacts To Photos Of 20yrs Old…

See Funke Akindele’s Reply To A Man Who Said She Will Die If She Undergoes…

Material things are becoming useless – Davido says, gives reason

Your efforts are part of the reasons people notice mine – Brymo apologises…

Destiny Etiko announces the official date for her father’s funeral

Nigerians congratulate DJ Cuppy as she becomes first female to win AFRIMMA’s…

Zlatan Ibile advises single ladies to dump any boyfriend who doesn’t spend on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More