70% of broke boyfriends will dump their girlfriends once they make it – man sparks debate online

A Twitter user identified as Wisebaba recently sparks debate online over his statement on ladies who date financially struggling men.

Wisebaba in one of his tweets advised ladies not to feel guilty for breaking up with broke guys. According to him, there is no award for dating such men.

He opined that ladies should and go for a rich man who loves and wants them. Wisebaba also added that 70% of broke guys leave their girlfriends once they become financially stable.

Read post below:

“Dear Ladies, there is no award for dating a broke Guy. If you dating one, and a rich guy that loves you come for you, break up with your broke boyfriend and date the rich guy. life’s short. Enjoy it. Stop feeling guilty. Just stop feeling guilty!! 70% of broke boyfriends will dump their girlfriend once they make it. They are just with you because you are what they can afford now.”

