Choose your vanity wisely – Mr P reacts as follower tries to preach about money and vanity to him

Popular singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct PSquare group now known as MrP has taken to social media to react to the statement of fan who tried to preach about money and vanity to him.

The follower while reacting to a photo shared by MrP wrote, “With all those wealth, deep down, do you feel happy…? Solomon had power and money yet called Life vanity!”

MrP however responded as he advised him to choose his vanity wisely.

“Chose your Vanity wisely! Rich vanity or Poor Vanity! Me i done chose my own(Rich Vanity)……. Make sure you chose dey other one! Since you and Solomon dey wiser!” Peter Okoye wrote.