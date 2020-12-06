TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday…

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend,…

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover…

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

Entertainment
By San

The bachelor made it emphatically clear that marriage should not be used as the yardstick a person’s success in life.

Taking to his Instagram page, Alexx Ekubo threatened to block anyone who asks him when he will be off the market as he noted that he will marry in the ‘future future’.

READ ALSO

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have…

Miley Cyrus leaves fans divided about a topless photo of her

Sharing a cute photo of himself, he wrote,

“Saturdays are for weddings, let me go & eat somebody’s daughter’s jollof rice & drink kai-kai. If you ask me when my own wedding is, i will block you. I’ve told you all times without number, it’s in the Future Future.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday today

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

Who dash James Brown Breast? – New photos of the crossdresser sparks reactions

My parents’ height made me love tall guys –Asa reveals, gives reason

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus car at luxury…

Find a man who will stay awake just to watch you sleep – Music Executive…

Never lend your friends money unless you’re prepared to write it off…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More