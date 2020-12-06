Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo has revealed that he is going to get married at the right time and that time is in the future.

The bachelor made it emphatically clear that marriage should not be used as the yardstick a person’s success in life.

Taking to his Instagram page, Alexx Ekubo threatened to block anyone who asks him when he will be off the market as he noted that he will marry in the ‘future future’.

Sharing a cute photo of himself, he wrote,