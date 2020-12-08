Actress, Ronke Odusanya reacts to allegations of wrecking her baby daddy financially and emotionally

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya has reacted to allegations that she wrecked her baby daddy financially and emotionally.

Recall that few hours ago, a controversial blogger identified as Gistlover on Instagram, the mother of one has forcefully made her baby daddy sell his properties so that she can get enough money from him.

According to Gistlover, Jago’s refusal to sell his remaining properties has however made Ronke file a restraining order to avoid her estranged lover from coming anywhere near her and the Baby.

Ronke on Instagram wrote;

“While my silence may be taken for cowardice, i will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but i won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and factless information.

The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative. Remember you did not make me.

Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what?

Investigate before publishing.. For the platform used to peddle this absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate. R.O”

Via Instagram
