Anthony Joshua knocks out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to retain world heavyweight titles (video)

SportNews
By OluA

British Nigerian born boxer, Anthony Joshua knocked out Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev in the round nine of the much anticipated boxing bout between the two great boxers.

The World Heavyweight boxing took place at the Wembley Arena on Saturday as Anthony Joshua returned to the ring after one year layoff.

Joshua defended his IBF, WBA and WBO belts by beating the Bulgarian by a knockout in the ninth round at Wembley.

At round two, Anthony Joshua landed a long left jab at Kubrat Pulev’s head and body. Kubrat Pulev gave a gamesmanship smile, countered but his punch was not powerful enough.

He went under attack in round three but Joshua ducked under a jab as the Bulgarian struggled to gain control in the ring.

Although Kubrat Pulev was a tough nut to crack Anthony Joshua however dominated the match.

See video from the fight below;

Following his latest victory, Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate him.

Joshua is expected to face Tyson Fury next.

