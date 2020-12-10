Bovi and Nancy Isime to host 2020 Headies Award; watch video of them on a boat ride

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

The organizers of the annual Headies award show has announced that Nigerian A-list comedian, Bovi and TV host cum actress Nancy Isime are the official hosts for the forthcoming 14th edition which will take place in January, 2021.

This was made known in a statement released via their official Instagram account.

Following the announcement Bovi, 41, shared a video of himself and Nancy on the boat in an Instagram post.

In the video, Bovi said the best place to woo a lady is on the water because if she says no, you can tell her to get down.

“Now people with water spirit are gonna be offended and say this joke is aquaphobic,” he wrote.

Watch video below;

