Cee-C clears the air on relationship with Okorocha’s son

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate now reality star, Cee-C in a latest update has reacted to rumours that she is in a relationship with the son of a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.
Reports, from social media claimed that Cee-C is presently dating Okorocha’s son, identified as Amen.
This raised eyebrows, especially after a video emerged of the duo at a party.
However, Cee-c took to her Snapchat page denying the rumour.
The reality star clarified that they are just friends.
Her post read: “Someone cannot spend Christmas with a friend again. Spartans I’m seeing what you all are doing on Twitter.”
