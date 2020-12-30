Cee-C clears the air on relationship with Okorocha’s son

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate now reality star, Cee-C in a latest update has reacted to rumours that she is in a relationship with the son of a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Reports, from social media claimed that Cee-C is presently dating Okorocha’s son, identified as Amen.

This raised eyebrows, especially after a video emerged of the duo at a party.

However, Cee-c took to her Snapchat page denying the rumour.

The reality star clarified that they are just friends.

Her post read: “Someone cannot spend Christmas with a friend again. Spartans I’m seeing what you all are doing on Twitter.”

See her post below;