Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child (photo/video)

Love and Relationship
By OluA

Social media made comedian, Crazeclown and his fiancee, Jojo, are expecting their first child. The couple got engaged in December last year.

Crazeclown who couldn’t hide his excitement took to his official Instagram account to share the joyous news with fans and lovers.

He shared a video of Jojo trying to take a photoshoot with her baby bump as she also look excited for the journey ahead of her as a mother and a wife.

See the video below

Crazeclown has gone ahead to become one of the most popular comedians online with his funny skits. He is also one of the most followed comedians in the country.

