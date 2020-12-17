TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day (video)

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

For a lot of new couples, one of their most memorable and happiest day is their wedding day especially when they are surrounded by their friends.

However, it looks like the same can’t be said about an unidentified Nigerian couple whose traditional wedding video is going viral on the internet.

In the video, the couple was dressed beautifully as they sat by each other.

Friends of the groom were spotted spraying them as music played in the background.

As the groom’s friends excitedly sprayed the couple with mint N10 notes, the heads of the husband and wife were bent without a smile on their faces.

Watch the video below

