Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer, Bebecool for role in her arrest

Nigerian singer, Tems has taken to social media to blast Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool for instigating her arrest alongside compatriot, Omah Lay in Uganda.

Recall Tems and Omah Lay were arrested after performing in a concert, breaking the covid-19 laws in the East African Country.

According to the damages crooner, Bebe Cool conspired with the Ugandan police to facilitate their arrest after the concert.

Read her series of tweets below:

Read Also: This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me – Tems recounts her experience in Uganda