Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer, Bebecool for role in her arrest

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Tems has taken to social media to blast Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool for instigating her arrest alongside compatriot, Omah Lay in Uganda.

Recall Tems and Omah Lay were arrested after performing in a concert, breaking the covid-19 laws in the East African Country.

According to the damages crooner, Bebe Cool conspired with the Ugandan police to facilitate their arrest after the concert.

Read her series of tweets below:

Read Also: This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me &#8211; Tems recounts her experience in Uganda

@BebeCoolUG first of all, You are what I call a stinking dirty fvcking BITCH.

[email protected] Your friend broke into our room and took us after YOU called. Only for me to see you in the DPO’s office, chilling and Laughing with him. Lmao in my presence and you thought I would sit there and allow you to speak to me. YOU are worse than sh*t.

[email protected] I know you before? Who the Fvck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you pictures of our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with the release. See your head? Na pit latrine dey inside not brain.

[email protected] I swear AVOID Nigeria for the rest of your life. If you ever find out I’m in the same place as you. RUN for your life because I will not be in chains. And nothing will stop me from pouncing on you. You should cut off your d*ck, it’s clearly too small to be useful.

This is the last time I’m speaking about this. Enjoy the Clout @BebeCoolUG
It is the most you will EVER get in your life.

 

 

 

