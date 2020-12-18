This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me – Tems recounts her experience in Uganda

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tems has finally opened up on her experience in Uganda where she was arrested and detained for performing at a concert.

Recall that Tems and Omah Lay were arrested a few days ago just hours after they entertained fans in Uganda.

They were accused of breaching the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines in the country.

Both singers were arrested and detained by Ugandan police force and then were arraigned.

However, they were cleared of all charges levied against them as they finally arrived in the country yesterday, December 17.

Tems has now opened up on what happened in Uganda as she noted that the incident was an eye-opener for her.

She noted that her management would never want to endanger people’s lives by performing on stage despite the ongoing fight against Coronavirus.

See her statement below;