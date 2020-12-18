TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their…

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with…

This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me – Tems recounts her experience in Uganda

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tems has finally opened up on her experience in Uganda where she was arrested and detained for performing at a concert.

Recall that Tems and Omah Lay were arrested a few days ago just hours after they entertained fans in Uganda.

They were accused of breaching the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines in the country.

READ ALSO

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes…

”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like…

Both singers were arrested and detained by Ugandan police force and then were arraigned.

However, they were cleared of all charges levied against them as they finally arrived in the country yesterday, December 17.

Tems has now opened up on what happened in Uganda as she noted that the incident was an eye-opener for her.

She noted that her management would never want to endanger people’s lives by performing on stage despite the ongoing fight against Coronavirus.

See her statement below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me – Tems recounts…

Korede Bello surprises his manager of 10-years with a brand new car to celebrate…

Seyi Shay sends prayer request to God on the kind of man she wants, lists…

Sanwo-Olu awards LASU Best Graduating student, Best Master’s Degree student N5m…

Wahala for who no get Blue tick – reactions as Laycon & Kiddwaya gets…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like A Common…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More