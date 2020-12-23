The Federal Government has declared Friday 25, Monday 28 December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR

ABUJA PRESS RELEASE FG DECLARES DECEMBER 25, 28, 2020; JANUARY 1, 2021 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS The Federal Government has declared Friday 25, Monday 28 December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations. Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love. “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said. He noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years. Aregbesola advised Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease. The Minister who reiterated FG’s commitment to the fight against banditry, kidnappings & other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering. While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria. He wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular, a happy Christmas and New Year Celebrations. SIGNED

Dr Shuaib M.L. Belgore

Permanent Secretary

23/12/2020