TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

Watch as comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys not…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Peter Okoye now a co-owner of a wine company (Video)

Video: Donjazzy pays Jude Okoye a visit at his new mansion

FG declares December 25, 28, 2020; January 1, 2021 public holidays

News
By OluA

The Federal Government has declared Friday 25, Monday 28 December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

READ ALSO

FG extends deadline for NIN registration

FG declares Thursday, October 29 public holiday

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR
ABUJA

PRESS RELEASE

FG DECLARES DECEMBER 25, 28, 2020; JANUARY 1, 2021 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

The Federal Government has declared Friday 25, Monday 28 December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

He noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

The Minister who reiterated FG’s commitment to the fight against banditry, kidnappings & other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.

He wished all Nigerians and Christians in particular, a happy Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

SIGNED
Dr Shuaib M.L. Belgore
Permanent Secretary
23/12/2020

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his unborn child…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th birthday (video)

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

Watch as comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys not to ask for his…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

FG declares December 25, 28, 2020; January 1, 2021 public holidays

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th birthday with…

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

Pasuma excited as his daughter becomes a US naval officer

Check out what happened when Timini Egbuson tried to kiss Toke Makinwa (video)

Davido laments bitterly as COVID19 affects him again

Jubilation as Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe attain a milestone on Instagram

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More