‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

Nollywood actor and movie director, Director, Mofe Duncan took to his Instagram page to express his frustration and to announce his break off social media.

According to Mofe, he needs to take the break to maintain his sanity, adding that some of the contents put up by bloggers almost destroyed his family.

He went further to appreciate those who genuinely support him.

In his words;

“Due to certain situations and constant irritation caused by certain blogs @mofeduncan would be shut down till further notice. For more than a couple of years, certain blogs have threatened my sanity with false claims rumours, absurds stories and defamation of character and have put my family and me in contents crosshairs for ridicule and negativity. In the bid to maintain my sanity at the end of what has been a difficult year for all, unwanted rancour is not welcomed an as thus this platform has become hostile and a weapon to propagate bad blood. Thanks to everyone who has been a genuine part of my progress and has wished me well.

Truly appreciate your love. Forever the man like Mofe”