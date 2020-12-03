I will find you and slap you! – BBnaija Tochi sends warnings to Trolls (video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, popularly known as Tochi has issued warnings to online trolls.

It is no hidden fact that celebrities are one of the most stalked and trolled individuals on social media with people calling them out and putting hateful comments under your posts.

However, rather than giving a response to trolls or turn off his comment section, Tochi has made it clear that if anyone says any thing stupid in his comment section, he would find the person and slap them instead.

In his words; “if you come to my comment section to write nonsense, i will find you and i will slap you.”

Watch video below: