TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Burna Boy and Davido allegedly clash at Ghanaian nightclub…

“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same…

If you say happy New Year at 2pm, you are not wrong – Sam Adeyemi

News
By OluA
Pastor Sam Adeyemi reportedly credits Daystar church members’ with N10,000 each

Senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi in a latest statement has called on Christians not to get themselves worked up over restrictions placed on cross-over services set to hold in churches on December 31.

According to the reports, several states across the federation have urged religious leaders to respect curfew while others have outrightly banned cross-over services.

See also: I will hunt you down if you falsely accuse any of my sons of rape – Omoni Oboli

READ ALSO

No room for cross-over service in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu warns…

Forbes accepts Pastor Adeyemi into its prestigious Coaching…

In a reaction, Adeyemi in a post via his Twitter handle on Tuesday said,

“If you say ‘Happy New Year’ at 2pm on 31st December in Lagos, you won’t be wrong.

“You’ll only be joining people in Sydney, Australia, to say it at that time.

“In fact, you’ll be 10 hours ahead of others in Nigeria. Don’t stress over time to crossover. Just crossover.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’ award, but…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

If you say happy New Year at 2pm, you are not wrong – Sam Adeyemi

Bobrisky goes emotional as Tacha calls him ‘nice woman’

I will hunt you down if you falsely accuse any of my sons of rape – Omoni…

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

Chioma Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring For The First Time Amidst Fight With…

Watch as Ada Ameh hails Teni for visiting the actress’ hometown in Benue…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More