If you say happy New Year at 2pm, you are not wrong – Sam Adeyemi

Senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi in a latest statement has called on Christians not to get themselves worked up over restrictions placed on cross-over services set to hold in churches on December 31.

According to the reports, several states across the federation have urged religious leaders to respect curfew while others have outrightly banned cross-over services.

In a reaction, Adeyemi in a post via his Twitter handle on Tuesday said,

“If you say ‘Happy New Year’ at 2pm on 31st December in Lagos, you won’t be wrong. “You’ll only be joining people in Sydney, Australia, to say it at that time. “In fact, you’ll be 10 hours ahead of others in Nigeria. Don’t stress over time to crossover. Just crossover.”