TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with…

Zahra Buhari-Indimi celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with…

Instagram Comedian, Josh2Funny Ties The Knot With His Fiancee

Entertainment
By San

In what comes as quite happy news, comedian Josh2funny is now a married man!

The skit-maker tied the knot with his fiancee at the Ministry of Interior, Federal marriage Registry Ikoyi in what was a low-key affair.

The couple got engaged in October 2019.

READ ALSO

”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Josh2Funny real name Josh Alfred took to Instagram back then writing, “Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,”.

LMAO! All My Guys Are Ballers

Today is also Josh2funny’s birthday as he turns 29-years-old.

The skit-maker was born in Anambra state and spent some of his formative years there before moving down to Lagos state when he was 7-years-old.

Growing up in the Mushin area of Lagos State, he met with other like minds and at a point, started considering delving into comedy. In fact, he started developing comedy sketches long before Instagram launched.

He studied Computer Science at the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their first child…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Watch as DJ Cuppy features Teni in new video titled ”Litty Lit”

You can’t make many innocent girls useless & hope to marry a useful wife –…

Instagram Comedian, Josh2Funny Ties The Knot With His Fiancee

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo…

This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me – Tems recounts…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More