Instagram Comedian, Josh2Funny Ties The Knot With His Fiancee

In what comes as quite happy news, comedian Josh2funny is now a married man!
The skit-maker tied the knot with his fiancee at the Ministry of Interior, Federal marriage Registry Ikoyi in what was a low-key affair.
The couple got engaged in October 2019.
Josh2Funny real name Josh Alfred took to Instagram back then writing, “Them don collect me oooooo 🙈,”.
LMAO! All My Guys Are Ballers
Today is also Josh2funny’s birthday as he turns 29-years-old.
The skit-maker was born in Anambra state and spent some of his formative years there before moving down to Lagos state when he was 7-years-old.
Growing up in the Mushin area of Lagos State, he met with other like minds and at a point, started considering delving into comedy. In fact, he started developing comedy sketches long before Instagram launched.
He studied Computer Science at the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES