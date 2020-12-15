Join the Amber #EnergyInYourHustle challenge!

Amber Drinks Ltd is once again taking the lead in the Nigerian energy drink industry through the launch of its social media challenge dubbed #EnergyInYourHustle.

The Amber #EnergyInYourHustle challenge will have individuals tell their everyday hustle story in a compelling way to win amazing prices.

To participate, interested persons are expected to upload a 60 second video on social media with a can of Amber Energy Drink, narrating what makes their hustle unique and end the video with the sentence “This is the Energy In My Hustle”.

Participants are also expected to follow @drinkamber on social media and post their videos using the hashtag #EnergyInYourHustle and #AmberEnergyDrink to submit their entry. Terms & conditions apply.

The top 3 finalists will be rewarded with N1,000,000, N500,000 and N300,000 for the first, second and third place respectively.

Entry submission starts on the 12th of December closes on the 23rd of December, 2020.

For more information, follow @drinkamber on Instagram & Twitter and Amber Energy Drink on Facebook.