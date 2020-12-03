Kanu Nwanwko reacts to Osaze Odemnwigie’s claim of his wife Amara chasing him (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo has reacted to former Super Eagles star, Osaze Odemnwigie’s claim of his wife Amara chasing him.

Recall that Odemnwigie had in an Instagram post he shared stated that it is not in African culture for a woman to message another man without taking permission from her husband.

He also alleged that Amara has been sliding into his DM and “chasing” him “relentlessly.”

However reacting to this, Kanu Nwankwo shared a loved-up video of him and his wife and stated that he will always choose his family over everything else.

The football legend who noted that he doesn’t understand the claim of his wife “wooing who,” further averred that him reaching out to Odemnwigie over a situation he (Odemnwigie) passed through should not be taken out of context.

He wrote;

Hahahhhahha, unfortunately the world loves negative things without finding out the truth. Honestly If we can all channel this energy towards positive things and support for charities the world will be a better place.
I don’t understand this talk that my wife is wooing who?. Who is wooing who???

Osaze, I am still going to choose family over everything else. My reaching out to you over a situation you passed through, or you reaching me can never be taken out of context as a Family. You got this one completely wrong my dear brother. ONE LOVE

