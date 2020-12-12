Naira will be powerful again – Pastor Adeboye

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


God has told me when I will die - Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says the naira will regain its strength among the league of currencies.

He stated this on Saturday morning during the Church’s annual Holy Ghost Congress held at the RCCG International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The PUNCH reports that the 78-year-old cleric prayed to God to intervene in Nigeria’s financial sector and change the hearts of policymakers who deliberately devalue the naira.

While sharing a testimony on instant financial breakthrough, Adeboye recalled that he had needed N5,000 some decades ago during the Church’s inaugural Convention. According to him, the naira was powerful then and N5,000 was a lot of money.

Adeboye said, “During our first Convention here at the Redemption Camp, I was bold, I asked everybody to come, free feeding. They came, I ran out of money. My wife came to me in the morning, ‘Sir, we need N5,000.’

“Naira was powerful then. It will become powerful again. Those who are deliberately devaluing our naira, before tomorrow morning, God will intervene.

“So, my wife said we needed N5,000. I asked her, ‘Do you need it today or later?’ She said today. I didn’t have a kobo. I told her to go. I cried to God that I needed a breakthrough. It wasn’t long after that, one man drove in, he wasn’t a member of the church.

“He asked what’s going on and we said we are having a Convention. And then, he put his hands in his pocket and brought out an envelope with some money.

“I then called on my wife and asked her, ‘How much do you say you need?’”

Source: PUNCH

