Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair (Photos)

Entertainment
By OluA

Popular singer and song writer, Teni Apata has dumped her tomboy look as she wore a bone straight hair to mark her 28th birthday.

Teni took to her social media handles on Wednesday to share the new photos.

She said she was thankful to God.

“+1 today and Thankful to God for everything!!! Mood is the 2nd slide � my bone straight na die,” she wrote.

Teni is known for her tomboy style of dressing and wearing of durags.

The singer has been anticipating her birthday since October.

On October 7 she said she would be planning her own surprise birthday party.

“Let me start planning my surprise birthday party for myself! I will be surprised, who go bake cake? Na December o,” she wrote.

