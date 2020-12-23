Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair (Photos)

Popular singer and song writer, Teni Apata has dumped her tomboy look as she wore a bone straight hair to mark her 28th birthday.

Teni took to her social media handles on Wednesday to share the new photos.

She said she was thankful to God.

“+1 today and Thankful to God for everything!!! Mood is the 2nd slide � my bone straight na die,” she wrote.

See also: Pasuma excited as his daughter becomes a US naval officer

Teni is known for her tomboy style of dressing and wearing of durags.

The singer has been anticipating her birthday since October.

On October 7 she said she would be planning her own surprise birthday party.

“Let me start planning my surprise birthday party for myself! I will be surprised, who go bake cake? Na December o,” she wrote.