Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair (Photos)

Popular singer and song writer, Teni Apata has dumped her tomboy look as she wore a bone straight hair to mark her 28th birthday.
Teni took to her social media handles on Wednesday to share the new photos.
She said she was thankful to God.
“+1 today and Thankful to God for everything!!! Mood is the 2nd slide � my bone straight na die,” she wrote.
Teni is known for her tomboy style of dressing and wearing of durags.
The singer has been anticipating her birthday since October.
On October 7 she said she would be planning her own surprise birthday party.
“Let me start planning my surprise birthday party for myself! I will be surprised, who go bake cake? Na December o,” she wrote.
