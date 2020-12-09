The Difference Between You And I Is Hard Work – Kiddwaya Draws The Line Between Him And Others

Reality TV star and Billionaire son Kiddwaya has drawn the line between him and others in a tweet where he said the difference between him and others is hard work.

According to the BBNaija star, the difference between him and others is hard work the rest are just excuses given by the others just to feel okay.

No two people are the same and everyone has their own differences and Kiddwaya claims his is hard work claiming the only difference between him and the others is hard work.

The question is, is he the hardworking one or the others he’s referring to are the hard-working ones?

Screenshot below;