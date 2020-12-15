‘This Year has been a fairytale’ – BBNaija star, Kim Oprah says as she clocks 25

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Kim Oprah is celebrating her 25th birthday today.

The dark skinned model took to Instagram to share an adorable photo and also to summarize how the year has been for her.

According to Kim, the year has been a fairytale for her because she it was a bountiful and joyous one. She added that although it was not an easy one, she is still grateful to God.

In her words;

Becoming 25!! This Year has been a “FAIRYTALE”… I called upon the Lord and he answered me, it’s been a bountiful, mesmerizing, healthy and joyous year for me and my family. It wasn’t an easy journey but I’m here now and I’m Ready for what 25 brings to the table . Thank you Lord”

