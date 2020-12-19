Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood veteran actor Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah celebrates a huge milestone today as he clocks 50. The actor cum filmmaker has been relevant in the industry for well over 20 decades and has gone on to become a household name in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Ramsey Nouah started his career with the popular soap opera, Fortunes in 1993. He is described as one of the most familiar faces in the Nigerian movie industry, known more commonly as Nollywood. He has managed a feat that not many actors can boast of, maintaining a successful career in two distinct phases of Nollywood.

Although he has not taken to social media to celebrate his big day, we wish the fine actor a happy birthday and all the amazing things that come with a new age

