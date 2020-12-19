I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia Morgan reveals (Video)

Former reggae-dancehall queen, Cynthia Morgan has revealed that Davido never responded to her calls after he asked her to call her on Social media.

Recall three months ago, Cynthia Morgan became the number one trending topic on social media after she disclosed how she went into depression caused by issues she had with the CEO of her former record label ‘Northside Records’, Jude Okoye. Catch up here

Davido, in the spur of the moment, reached out to Cynthia Morgan via Twitter. He wrote in a tweet: ‘Cynthia Morgan call me ….’

In another tweet, he said: Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now

Cynthia has now revealed that Davido never responded to her calls and texts for three months. She said the verse he asked for was recorded by her and sent back to him but he never replied.

Watch the video below: