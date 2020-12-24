TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky was one of the top personalities that stormed the birthday party organized by Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, yesterday and as usual Bobrisky made sure his presence was felt.

Bobrisky, who many thought does not have a cordial relationship with Tacha showed off his spending ability as he showered Tacha with cool cash.

It was indeed a memorable night for both celebrities as friends who were around could do nothing but gush about the good friendship both superstars have been able to build among themselves.

READ ALSO

“I want you to be my son’s mentor because you’re down to…

Lady who abused me during BBNaija coming for interview today…

See also: ‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing laptop (Photo)

Tacha could be heard in the video saying ”who is your bro?”

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media for not wearing a…

Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

“My husband is the best husband in the whole universe “ – Lady hails…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For Christmas Is In…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More