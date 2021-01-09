Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor took to Instagram to pen down a tribute to her son as he clocks 6 months today, 9th of January 2021.

Sharing photos of her cute bundle of joy, the proud mum of one wrote;

“See who is 6 MONTHS today!!! A full 6months!!!. I look at you and you have doubled in size from July last year. You are growing to be a handsome, cute, happy little angel. Your father and I are honoured to bring you into this world, and help you through it. We love you @keonimansuleiman. Stay happy my Sonshine always.”

Recall that a few weeks ago, Linda for the first time unveiled the identity of her son.

Captioning her baby’s photo, Linda wrote;

“Keon Iman Suleiman is the best thing to ever happen to me, and amazingly, happened in this crazy 2020.”