BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi’s age causes controversy on social media

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Nengi’s age has caused a lot of controversy among social media users.

Recall that the reality star disclosed that she clocked 23 today on her Instagram page.

According to some social media users, Nengi is lying about her age and she has refused to open up on her real age.

See some of their reactions below:

@Sleek Valerie wrote: “Y’all still ranting abt Nengi’s age. Its a New year and y’all av starting radiating hate and jealousy. I hope y’all find love and inner peace. If you cant wish her happy birthday waka pass.”

@The Boconer wrote: “Na only 1 year my mama use senior this girl oooo! My sweet mummy is 24”

@Ije Greatness wrote: “If you know at your age, you have not achieved what this 23 year old Damsel have acheived. Donate your tears here No be Nengi’s fault that you question your age. Happy 23 years old my humble and beautiful Nengi”

@Standor wrote: “Nengi 23, Tacha 25? Really? Ok. Happy Birthday to her.”

@Shana Bel wrote: “You mean 33 yeah?”

@ValChrist wrote: “Her leg say 1999,her face say 30y why bbj say 23y happy birthday dear u sha for ur lie”

@Damsel Cherry wrote: “Even in this new year u still dey lie huh abeg lie bag”

@Maigida wrote: “God give una age and u people keep removing from your years as if God didn’t know what he was doing to give u life. Keep playing with the Most High”