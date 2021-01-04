Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises Ladies to leave their broke boyfriends (video)

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has sparked another of his numerous controversies online and this time around he advised his female fans to leave their broke boyfriend.

Bobrisky stressed that being a good girl doesn’t pay.

According to the controversial cross-dresser, a girl shouldn’t have a private part and still be broke.

He went as far as hurling insults at those who claimed they can’t cheat on their broke boyfriend, advising them to move closer to those that will spend on them.

See video of Bobrisky speaking below:

His statement has generated reactions on social media with some ladies already vowing to follow his advice in the new year.