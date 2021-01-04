Comedian Alibaba recovers from COVID-19, says it is real

Veteran comedian, Alibaba, in a latest statement revealed that he contracted COVID-19 and just came out of isolation.

The famous comedian disclosed this via his Instagram page on Monday January 4.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Alibaba said he spent his Christmas and New Year celebration in Isolation.

He stressed that COVID19 is real and called on everyone to take all the protocols seriously.