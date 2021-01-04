Comedian Alibaba recovers from COVID-19, says it is real

Veteran comedian, Alibaba, in a latest statement revealed that he contracted COVID-19 and just came out of isolation.
The famous comedian disclosed this via his Instagram page on Monday January 4.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Alibaba said he spent his Christmas and New Year celebration in Isolation.
He stressed that COVID19 is real and called on everyone to take all the protocols seriously.
”COVID is real.
Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.
I thank the Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and the commissioner for health, the MD of the COVID CENTRE in YABA, the Doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks to all the nurses.
I want to thank @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon… you are a good friend. @margaretorakwusi @maryamuwai @itsifeanyi and friends to go checked up on me.
COVID is real. Observe all the protocols.
People are dying. And it’s not a joke
In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool.”
