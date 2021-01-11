Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in with a guy that lives with his mum – Cardi B advises ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
I am filing for Nigerian citizenship - Cardi B renounces her American citizenship

Popular American rapper, Cardi B in a recent statement dropped a relationship tip for her fans, especially young ladies.

Cardi B in a statement via her Twitter handle advised young ladies not to be in a hurry to leave their homes to move in with a guy living with his mum.

The rapper revealed she has been there before and it is not what it seems to be.

She wrote, “Young ladies, please don’t be thirsty to move out your mommas house to move in wit a nikka that live with his momma! Been there done that .The mommas be all nice at first then a couple of months later they start looking at you like this when you open their fridge.”

