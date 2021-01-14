‘Fans are the reason why most celebrities will remain enemies forever’ – BBNaija Nina

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Nina

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nina Ivy took to her Twitter page to let people know why most celebrities will forever remain enemies.

According to the mother of one, fans are the reason why most celebs will remain enemies forever. The reality star however implored everyone and their fans to preach peace and outgrow certain things because life is too short.

Her tweet reads;

“But to tell you fans the truth, Most of you are the reason why most people are still enemies and might probably remain enemies for a long time, this is a new year, stop pressurizing people, let them be, Preach peace, try to outgrow certain things, this life is too short
One more thing guys, you cannot determine anyone’s future, I was once written off, Judged, called all sorts of names, but today I am overly happy.. try to stop judging and writing people off, you are not God, nobody is perfect and finally the future is not in your hands…Depression is real guys”

 

 

Via Twitter
