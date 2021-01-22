“He Is Sitting On His Own Already”- Fans React To Stunning Photos Of Regina Daniels Cute Son, Munir

The boy who was welcomed with her husband, Ned Nwoko sometime in the middle of 2020 is now looking all grown, handsome and healthy in the latest photos of him shared on his verified Instagram page.

Sharing the photos, Regina Daniels

captioned;

Rise and shine !

In other news, Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to share with his fans a throwback photo of him posing with his children. The 58-year-old shared the picture on Instagram on Thursday.

“How fast they grow,” he wrote

.