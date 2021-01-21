Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Children

READ ALSO: Odunlade Adekola organizes surprise birthday for his alleged side chic, Eniola Ajao on her birthday
In other news,
Reality TV star, Alexandra Sandra Asogwa Amuche popularly known as Alex Unusual has stated that she cannot marry a short man and that is very important.
The BBNaija housemate who shared a video of a conversation she had with her friends on Snapchat revealed the qualities she wants in a man. She also revealed that the last time she was in a relationship was in 2018.
