Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Children

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to share with his fans a throwback photo of him posing with his children. The 58-year-old shared the picture on Instagram on Thursday.

“How fast they grow,” he wrote.

In August 2020, his daughter Valerie Onyekwere graduated from Babcock University, Ogun State.

She studied Computer Science.

