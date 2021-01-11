‘I am proud of you’ – Mike Adeyemi publicly praises lover, Nkechi Blessing

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing’s lover, Mike Adeyemi took to Instagram to publicly shower praises on the fast-rising actress.

According to Adeyemi, Nkechi is a very hardworking woman and he is very proud of her because she inspires him a lot.

Sharing a photo with Nkechi,  the American based Nigerian actor wrote;

“@nkechiblessingsunday God bless all that u do. U are such a hardworking beautiful woman and may God reward all u do. I’m so proud of u and u inspire me a lot u already know cheese…..”

Reacting to this, Nkechi wrote;

“Awwww… Thank you for loving me with all my craze Oko mi”

Recall that a few weeks ago, the couple settled their scores and apologized to each other after months of going their separate ways.

According to Mike Adeyemi in his apology post, he wants bygone to be bygone for reasons best known to him.

Via Instagram
