TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their…

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans…

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ –…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association…

Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN goes viral, to challenge…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing…

Don’t be in a hurry to leave your house to move in with a…

‘I can never be able to repay you’ – Regina Daniels publicly tells her mother, Rita Daniels

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress and wife of Billionaire, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to disclose to her mother, Rita Daniels that she can never repay her back for all she has done to her.

According to the mother of one in the birthday message, she wrote to her mum on the photo-sharing app, her mum is her treasure and she is grateful to her for all she has done.

Regina also mentioned that she is forever indebted to her mum and she promised to always make her happy.

READ ALSO

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

In her words;

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for everything you have done for me and no matter what I do, I can never be able to repay you my treasure. I am just the vessel of the REGINA DANIELS brand while you are the creator and I will forever be indebted to you… I don’t have the world to give but I will do everything possible to make sure you stay happy. Happy birthday my queen.  NB: Today is your day and I will definitely make your day mama…@rita.daniels06”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls for help over husband allegedly molesting their 9months old son

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans mock Nengi over…

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria…

Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN goes viral, to challenge Stingy Men…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘I can never be able to repay you’ – Regina Daniels publicly…

Seun Kuti launches Cheerful Givers Association of Nigeria’ CGAN to counter…

Barely a few days after he returned to Instagram, Tunde Ednut reveals he has…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

‘I love you’ – Funke Akindele tells veteran actor, Jide Kosoko

‘Saggy breasts no be sin’ – Teni lectures an ignorant troll

‘I am forever indebted to you all’ – BBNaija Nengi promises…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More