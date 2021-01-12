‘I can never be able to repay you’ – Regina Daniels publicly tells her mother, Rita Daniels

Nollywood actress and wife of Billionaire, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to disclose to her mother, Rita Daniels that she can never repay her back for all she has done to her.

According to the mother of one in the birthday message, she wrote to her mum on the photo-sharing app, her mum is her treasure and she is grateful to her for all she has done.

Regina also mentioned that she is forever indebted to her mum and she promised to always make her happy.

In her words;

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for everything you have done for me and no matter what I do, I can never be able to repay you my treasure. I am just the vessel of the REGINA DANIELS brand while you are the creator and I will forever be indebted to you… I don’t have the world to give but I will do everything possible to make sure you stay happy. Happy birthday my queen. NB: Today is your day and I will definitely make your day mama…@rita.daniels06”